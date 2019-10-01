Husky Announces Organizational and Leadership Changes

Injection molding machine, mold and hot runner supplier Husky Injection Molding Systems announced staffing changes that better align the company with its digitalized Next Generation Operating Model (NGOM), which it initiated in 2017. The company already moved its Rigid Packaging Operations team under NGOM; it will now move its HRCM unit under NGOM.

As a result of this most recent shift, Wes Grove, who previously held the position of vice president of operations for the company’s NGOM program, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Grove is responsible for the company’s NGOM, Rigid Packaging and HRCM global operations teams. Grove joined Husky in 2000 and has been promoted in the years since taking on positions that span Sales Support, Operations, Design and Development Engineering at Husky operations around the world.

In addition, Aurelien Bastien, who joined Husky in 2004, has been named president of Husky’s HRCM business. Most recently, Bastien was vice president of Beverage Packaging China, Japan and Korea. Stefano Mirti, former HRCM president, is leaving Husky after 24 years with the company.