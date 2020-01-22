Husky Names New Head of Customer Success Management (CSM) Division

Husky Injection Molding Systems, Bolton, Ont., has named Tony Black as new president of its Customer Success Management (CSM) division. Announced in May 2017, the CSM was originally headed up by long-time employee Srdjan Mucibabic. In a release, John Galt, Husky’s president and CEO, said the goal of creating the consolidated CSM organization in 2017 was to provide service and support of customers, helping them maximize their investments in the company’s technology.

Galt said the hiring of Black comes as Husky hopes to accelerate technology development on the basis of “evolving consumer and market demands.” Black has more more than 25 years of experience in global business development and operations. Prior to joining Husky, he was most recently VP Service Business for Otis Elevators. Black has an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from Florida Atlantic University.