  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
1/22/2020

Husky Names New Head of Customer Success Management (CSM) Division

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Tony Black is the new president of the injection molding machine, hot runner and mold manufacturer’s CSM division, coming to the company from Otis Elevator.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Husky Injection Molding Systems, Bolton, Ont., has named Tony Black as new president of its Customer Success Management (CSM) division. Announced in May 2017, the CSM was originally headed up by long-time employee Srdjan Mucibabic. In a release, John Galt, Husky’s president and CEO, said the goal of creating the consolidated CSM organization in 2017 was to provide service and support of customers, helping them maximize their investments in the company’s technology.

Galt said the hiring of Black comes as Husky hopes to accelerate technology development on the basis of “evolving consumer and market demands.” Black has more more than 25 years of experience in global business development and operations. Prior to joining Husky, he was most recently VP Service Business for Otis Elevators. Black has an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from Florida Atlantic University.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature