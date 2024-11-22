IMTS+
iD Additives Adds Technical Specialist

Ethan Ravotti has joined iD Additives as a technical specialist having gained experience in the company’s foam, purge and EcoProduct lines as an iD customer.

The iD Additives company has hired Ethan Ravotti as a technical specialist. Ravotti comes to iD Additives with specific product experience, having helped trial and implement iD Additives’ foam, purge and EcoPro Cart products in his previous role as a design and production support engineer for Eagle

id Additives Ethan Ravotti

The iD Additives company has hired Ethan Ravotti as a technical specialist. Source: iD Additives

Manufacturing, Wellsburg, West Virginia. Ravotti is a 2022 graduate of Penn State Behrend, having earned a bachelor’s degree in plastics engineering technology.

In a release, iD Additives President Nick Sotos noted that Ravotti’s knowledge extends to all three of the company’s product lines, as well as structural foam molding.

