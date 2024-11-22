iD Additives Adds Technical Specialist
Ethan Ravotti has joined iD Additives as a technical specialist having gained experience in the company’s foam, purge and EcoProduct lines as an iD customer.
Manufacturing, Wellsburg, West Virginia. Ravotti is a 2022 graduate of Penn State Behrend, having earned a bachelor’s degree in plastics engineering technology.
In a release, iD Additives President Nick Sotos noted that Ravotti’s knowledge extends to all three of the company’s product lines, as well as structural foam molding.
