12/3/2019

iD Additives Names PCS Company the Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Rust Removal System

Effective immediately, PCS is the exclusive distributor to injection molders and moldmakers in the U.S. for iD Additives’ iD Eco-Pro 360 rust removal systems.

iD Additives will continue to sell and market iD Eco-Pro 360 directly for other non-injection molding related rust-removal applications including extrusion, blow molding and non-plastics processes.

In a release, Nick Sotos, President of iD Additives, called PCS one of the leading suppliers to the injection molding industry in the U.S., noting the company’s extensive sales network. PCS’ Paul Hauser, meanwhile, noted how the iD technology promotes sustainability.

Described by iD Additives as green, water-based, environmentally safe, and EPA tested and verified, iD Eco-Pro 360 is a rust removal and preventative product for use with injection molds, blown film dies and other products. Some cited benefits include removal of mill oil, flash rust and white rust without etching; the ability to provide a coating for rust protection; and compability with all ferrous and non-ferrous metal surfaces. iD notes that Eco-Pro is also reusable, with the potential to be re-applied numerous times after filtering out any rust particles.

iD Eco-Pro 360 Cart

iD Additives has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with PCS company in the U.S. for its Eco-Pro 360 mold removal system.

