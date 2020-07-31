iD Additives to Host Virtual Open House

iD Additives Inc. (LaGrange, Ill.), the supplier of additives including foaming agents, purging compounds and rust remover and preventatives, says its first ever virtual event will be held as a Zoom session hosted by the company’s technical manager, Bryan Whitaker.

Whitaker will broadcast live from iD’s warehouse in Aurora, Ill. for the session. In addition to answering questions on mold maintenance, he will discuss iD Eco-Pro 360 rust remover and preventative, and its use for cleaning cooling passages in molds. Whitaker, who is MoldTrax trained and certified, visited more than 50 tool shops in 2019 and has been busy conducting virtual trials of Eco-Pro throughout 2020.

“Business has been slower than usual for many plastics companies due to COVID, but this is an opportunity for those companies to take advantage of the downtime by doing much-needed mold cleaning and repair,” said Bryan Whitaker. “I look forward to discussing ways to implement a regular mold maintenance program, and answering questions on how Eco-Pro 360 can help.”

To register to attend the Virtual Open House, click here: https://conta.cc/3iOP2eq. The event will be recorded and will be made available on the iD Additives website.