Induction Heating Offers Potential in Auto Lighting

At the recent K 2019 fair in Germany, Roctool showcased a new area of application development for the company’s inducation-heating technology: automotive lighting. That technology excels in creating extremely fine tool-surface replication in molded parts via the hot/cold (“Variotherm”) molding technique. In the case of auto lenses, complex laser-applied mold textures for the rear surface of the part are designed to optimize the light path and intensity in different zones of the part. The accompanying photo shows the excellent replication of textures in an taillight lense—better than with conventional molding, according to Roctool CEO Mathieu Boulanger.

Roctool showed how its technology enhances replication of complex mold textures for automotive lenses.

At K, Boulanger also noted that Roctool has introduced a new generator that is much more compact than previous units. Available in 25 and 50 kW models, it is now cooled with air instead of water.