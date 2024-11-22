Industry Vet Duff Joins ACS Group

ACS Group has hired Michael Duff for the position of director, business development-aftermarket.

In this new role, Duff will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive aftermarket and service growth strategy for ACS customers across all channels and market segments.

Michael Duff. Source: ACS Group

The ACS product line includes size-reduction equipment (granulators and shredders), material-conveying equipment, metering and blending devices, heat exchangers (mold temperature controls units and chillers), steam control equipment, drying systems, manufacturing insight services and presses. These products are marketed under such recognizable brand names as AEC, Sterling, Sterlco, Cumberland, MiVue, Wabash and Carver.

Duff has 37 years of experience in plastics manufacturing, most recently as vice president of global sales for Graham Engineering Company. Prior to that, he worked for Spartech/PolyOne and Reynolds (formerly IVEX/KAMA/ALCOA). He has a strong extrusion background, especially with sheet and film, and has worked in numerous roles, including plant engineering, operations management, R&D, business development and sales management.

“We are happy to welcome Michael to our team,” notes Mark Johansen, ACS’ vice president-marketing & project management. “He has had an impressive career in the plastics industry, and the aftermarket and service business is increasingly important to our company. He will help ensure that our customers get the best performance out of their existing ACS equipment.”