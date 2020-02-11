  • PT Youtube
2/11/2020

Ineos and UPM Biofuels in Supply Agreement for Renewable Raw Material to Make Bio-Attributed Polyolefins

The world’s first commercially available bio-attributed PVC from Ineos’ Inovyn business uses residue from wood pulp manufactuing.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

U.K.s’ Ineos (U.S. office in League City, Texas) and Finland’s UPM Biofuels have entered into a long-term agreement for the supply of a renewable raw material for new and innovative bio-attributed polymers to be produced at Ineos’ Köln, Germany facility.

Ineos will use UPM BioVerno, a sustainable raw material from a renewable residue of wood pulp processing, to produce bio-attributed polyolefins. These new sustainable materials will be used in a wide range of products from plastic food packaging to medical and pipes.

 

Applications also include Biovyn, said to be the the world’s first commercially available bio-attributed PVC, produced by Inovyn, an Ineos Business.

The agreement supports Ineos’ plans to make plastic from renewable raw materials, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting a more circular approach to Ineos Olefins & Polymers production.

The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) has certified each step in the process, starting from UPM Biofuels converting the wood-based residue (crude tall oil) into hydrocarbons, through to the final polymer.

The result of UPM Biofuels’ production is a bio-based cracker feedstock that does not compete with food production. Said UPM Biofuels head of sustainability & market development Maiju Helin,  “The collaboration with Ineos is a great step forward in the bio-economy. UPM BioVerno products now help to reduce climate and environmental impacts in an even broader range of applications. Ineos’ and UPM Biofuels’ commitment to RSB certification creates a strong common ground to build on.”

 

 

