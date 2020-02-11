Ineos and UPM Biofuels in Supply Agreement for Renewable Raw Material to Make Bio-Attributed Polyolefins

U.K.s’ Ineos (U.S. office in League City, Texas) and Finland’s UPM Biofuels have entered into a long-term agreement for the supply of a renewable raw material for new and innovative bio-attributed polymers to be produced at Ineos’ Köln, Germany facility.

Ineos will use UPM BioVerno, a sustainable raw material from a renewable residue of wood pulp processing, to produce bio-attributed polyolefins. These new sustainable materials will be used in a wide range of products from plastic food packaging to medical and pipes.

Applications also include Biovyn, said to be the the world’s first commercially available bio-attributed PVC, produced by Inovyn, an Ineos Business.

The agreement supports Ineos’ plans to make plastic from renewable raw materials, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting a more circular approach to Ineos Olefins & Polymers production.

The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) has certified each step in the process, starting from UPM Biofuels converting the wood-based residue (crude tall oil) into hydrocarbons, through to the final polymer.

The result of UPM Biofuels’ production is a bio-based cracker feedstock that does not compete with food production. Said UPM Biofuels head of sustainability & market development Maiju Helin, “The collaboration with Ineos is a great step forward in the bio-economy. UPM BioVerno products now help to reduce climate and environmental impacts in an even broader range of applications. Ineos’ and UPM Biofuels’ commitment to RSB certification creates a strong common ground to build on.”