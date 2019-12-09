Ineos Styrolution and Agilyx to Build New Polystyrene Chemical Recycling Plant in Illinois

Partnership between the two companies will focus on closed loop recycling to keep polystyrene out of landfills. This photo is from the May 2018 PT On Site article that featured Agilyx.

Ineos Styrolution and Agilyx are planning to build a polystyrene (PS) chemical recycling facility in Channahon, Illinois.

The facility will be capable of processing up to 100 tons per day of post-consumer polystyrene and converting it into a styrene product that will go into the manufacturing of new polystyrene products. The facility will leverage Agilyx's proprietary chemical recycling technology, which breaks polystyrene down to its molecular base monomers that will be used for the creation of new styrenic polymers.

Agilyx recently completed a successful development program for Ineos Styrolution that qualified the styrene product to Ineos' specifications and identified post-consumer polystyrene feedstock for the process. The next phase of the project advances the engineering and design of the facility.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be in this industry," said Ricardo Cuetos, vice president of Ineos Styrolution Americas, Standard Products. "Agilyx's chemical recycling technology is a game changer to advance the circular recycling pathway of plastics. A benefit of chemical recycling is there is no degradation over multiple cycles; the polymers can continue to create new products over and over again of the same purity and performance of virgin polystyrene. This plant will dramatically increase recycling rates in the greater Chicago area, dispelling the myth that polystyrene can't be recycled. We are thrilled to partner with Agilyx on this project."

The Agilyx proprietary chemical recycling process can recycle polystyrene contaminated with food and other organics and convert it back into new, food-grade plastic products or packaging. The company believes this “process demonstrates that so much more post-consumer plastics in the world today can be chemically recycled to new plastic products again and become a renewable resource.”

"Polystyrene is the best option for prepared food and beverage containers. It provides cost-effective, high-quality packaging for food service applications," said Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx's chief executive officer. "Alternative polymers chosen over polystyrene experience low recycling rates, are less amenable to chemical recycling, with most of those plastics ending up in landfills. We are excited to be working with Ineos Styrolution to advance this chemical recycling pathway that has the ability to significantly increase recycling rates all over the world."