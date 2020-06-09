Ineos Styrolution Details Life Cycle Assessment Analysis for Depolymerized Styrene

Ineos says that the making of styrene from post-consumer polystyrene waste shows a 37% lower CO 2 footprint compared to fossil-based styrene.

Ineos Styrolution announced first results of a life cycle assessment (LCA) analysis for depolymerize styrene, according to the ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards.

The company says that two independent research projects resulted in a consistent picture for the carbon footprint of recycled polystyrene.

The first, a laboratory scale project shows GHG savings of 37%

The LCA analysis was done in the framework of the ResolVe project, a research project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education, in collaboration with InVerTec, a non-profit organization associated with the University of Bayreuth. InVerTec is specialized in providing pilot plants for conceptual and lab-scale research.

Upscaling and optimization of by-products allow for GHG savings up to 50%

A detailed study completed by Ineos Styrolution, a commercial recycling partner, and experts from the University of Manchester evaluated the GHG on commercial scale within a scope including polystyrene post-consumer waste collection/ sorting, pre-treatment and extrusion/ depolymerization/ distillation.

The results of the analysis show a 50% lower carbon footprint than that of traditional virgin (fossil-based) styrene monomer production.



Ineos provided these other updates:

Proof of concept for depolymerization on lab scale.

Effective depolymerization of polystyrene is tolerant to contamination by other polymers (an earlier result of the ResolVe project).

Polystyrene “proven to be one of the best sortable plastics” in the waste stream.

Plans for first depolymerisation plants in Europe and in the Americas.