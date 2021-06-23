Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Recycling | 1 MINUTE READ

Ineos Styrolution Develops Mechanically Recycled Polystyrene

Available for a broad range of applications including food contact.
#sustainability

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Ineos Styrolution announced the availability of mechanically recycled polystyrene. Production of the new Styrolution PS ECO 440 is based on Tomra’s NIR sorting process delivering a polystyrene purity of more than 99.9%. The new material is available in white and light gray.

This new polystyrene material is suitable across a wide range of applications including food contact. Styrolution PS ECO is also fully recyclable. 

The first available grade is Styrolution PS ECO 440 MR100 WHITE. MR100 indicates that the material contains 100% post-consumer recycled content.

Ineos Styrolution follows the concept of using Styrolution PS ECO material behind a functional barrier making the material suitable for food contact applications such as XPS foam food packaging trays. The concept, which conforms with requirements under FC Regulation (EU) No 10/2011, is based on a layer of virgin polystyrene enclosing the recycled polystyrene.

“We will start production in EMEA with up to 1,000 tonnes in 2021, working very hard to grow volumes in line with our pledge to use on average 30% recycled content in products destined for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025,” said Frank Eisenträger, product director PS EMEA, Ineos Styrolution.

plastics sorting

Production of the material is based on Tomra’s sorting process.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Thermoplastic Polyesters: It's Time to Know Them Better

    There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT? If you’re not sure what they are, how their properties compare, and who sells them, we have the answers—and lots of new developments to report.

  • How to Use Those Fancy Ultrasonic Welding Controls

    You know how to set a timer, but newer ultrasonic welders also offer control by energy, collapse distance, and absolute distance. Do you know when and how to exploit these options to make better welds?

  • Get Smart About Screens

    Almost all extrusion processes pass melt through wire-mesh screens on the way to the die to provide filtering and improved mixing.

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry