Ineos Styrolution Develops Mechanically Recycled Polystyrene

Ineos Styrolution announced the availability of mechanically recycled polystyrene. Production of the new Styrolution PS ECO 440 is based on Tomra’s NIR sorting process delivering a polystyrene purity of more than 99.9%. The new material is available in white and light gray.

This new polystyrene material is suitable across a wide range of applications including food contact. Styrolution PS ECO is also fully recyclable.

The first available grade is Styrolution PS ECO 440 MR100 WHITE. MR100 indicates that the material contains 100% post-consumer recycled content.



Ineos Styrolution follows the concept of using Styrolution PS ECO material behind a functional barrier making the material suitable for food contact applications such as XPS foam food packaging trays. The concept, which conforms with requirements under FC Regulation (EU) No 10/2011, is based on a layer of virgin polystyrene enclosing the recycled polystyrene.



“We will start production in EMEA with up to 1,000 tonnes in 2021, working very hard to grow volumes in line with our pledge to use on average 30% recycled content in products destined for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025,” said Frank Eisenträger, product director PS EMEA, Ineos Styrolution.

Production of the material is based on Tomra’s sorting process.