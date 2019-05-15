Ineos Styrolution, GreenMantra to Partner on Advancing Polystyrene Chemical Recycling

Related Topics:
Ineos Styrolution and GreenMantra have signed a joint development agreement (JDA), which will align GreenMantra’s patented technology and Ineos Styrolution’s manufacturing infrastructure to convert waste polystyrene into chemical monomer building blocks.
The maturity of each company in its respective area of expertise will expedite the diversion of polystyrene waste from landfills by converting it back into valuable polymers and monomer building blocks; ultimately closing the loop into polystyrene resin, and extending value of this resource. As a part of this partnership, GreenMantra’s secondary product from the polystyrene depolymerization process will be evaluated for use as a raw material by Ineos Styrolution for its polystyrene resin production.
