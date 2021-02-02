Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Recycled Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Ineos Styrolution Partners with Polystyvert in Joint Development Effort to Advance Circular Economy for PS

Polystyvert’s patented recycling technology can convert all types of solid PS waste to high-quality polystyrene.  
#Elastomers #economics

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Global leader in styrenics Ineos Styrolution (U.S. office in Aurora, Ill.) and Canadian IP-based clean technology startup Polystyvert are collaborating to convert post-consumer polystyrene plastic into a new, high-quality, PS raw material resin.

Ineos Styrolution's Frankfurt headquarters

Ineos Polystyvert will use a patented dissolution method of advanced recycling that takes plastic waste in its solid form and dissolves it in a solvent. Once dissolved, the process can mechanically and chemically separate contaminants and additives, before finally separating the original polymer from the solvent. The end-product is then a cleaned polymer that may be used as new raw material resin again. Polystyvert’s in-depth purification technology reportedly offers the ability to treat all types of feedstock, from industrial waste to post-consumer streams. The technology can eliminate a wide range of hard-to-remove contaminants such as pigments and brominated flame-retardants. Recycled polystyrene pellets can then be used to manufacture various categories of polystyrene products, including food-grade applications.

Ineos Styrolution has strong sustainability goals to improve and increase the recovery of post-consumer PS waste. This joint development agreement reinforces their commitment to explore continued research into advanced recycling technologies. Said Ineos Styrolution Americas v.p. Ricardo Cuetos, “The purification capacity of Polystyvert’s technology is unique. The high quality of the final recycled polystyrene resin is essential to achieving a truly circular economy in key markets like food service packaging.”

Ineos Styrolution to use advanced recycling process to convert PS waste to high-quality polystyrene.

According to Polystyvert CEO Solenne Brouard, dissolution is an efficient, low-energy technology which offers a cost effective solution to recycle PS in a closed loop. “Using this method, ‘recycled polystyrene’ is produced at a competitive price. Thus, opening up the full potential for a circular economy. We are pleased to work with Ineos Styrolution to set up a truly circular economy for polystyrene. Our common goal is to recycle as much polystyrene as possible and a partnership as such, will make a difference."

RELATED CONTENT

Chemical Foaming Agents CFAs molding & extrusion

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox