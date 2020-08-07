Ineos Styrolution, Recycling Technologies to Partner on Recycling Polystyrene

Ineos Styrolution signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Recycling Technologies to advance the development of recycling of polystyrene in Europe. Both companies share the same goals to make plastics a sustainable material. This agreement recognizes the commercial value of post-consumer plastic waste to prevent this important resource being incinerated or ending up in landfills.

Ineos is very active with working on the recycling of polystyrene. The company says that Recycling Technologies possesses extensive knowledge, technology and expertise in the area of building reactors, suitable to thermally recycle mixed plastics using pyrolysis.



Recycling Technologies has already completed a detailed research and trial process with Ineos Styrolution. This activity included scientific research and processing of polystyrene on Recycling Technologies’ Mark II test reactor reportedly producing excellent results. Both companies will now further advance this depolymerization solution based on Recycling Technologies’ fluidized bed technology, currently used for mixed plastics, to adapt it for the commercial recycling of polystyrene.



Ineos Styrolution and Recycling Technologies believe depolymerization has the potential to close the loop, creating a circular economy for polystyrene making the material a more valuable polymer. This recycled polystyrene has the potential to meet the high specifications demanded for food packaging regulations making it attractive to the food industry.



Sven Riechers, vice president, business management, standard products, EMEA at Ienos Styrolution said: “Recycling Technologies’ fluidized bed technology is a very promising technology to drive our joint agenda forward. I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration in the interest of the environment, our customers and the consumers.”