Ineos Styrolution to Build ASA Plant in Texas

Ineos Styrolution GmbH (U.S. office in Aurora, Ill.) has announced its final investment decision for ASA capacity in the Americas. A 200-million lb/yr ASA plant, with start-up scheduled for 2021, will be build in Bayport, Texas, adjacent to the company’s styrene monomer site. A contract for engineering, procurement and construction has been awarded to WorleyParsons, a leading global provider for the chemical industry.

This planned ASA facility strengthens the company’s position as the only global producer with ASA production capacity in all regions.

It follows previous growth investments including the company’s ABS/ASA plant in Altamira, Mexico which has increased focus on ABS production, allowing for an additional 140 million lb/yr capacity. “I am looking forward to offering our customers additional ASA capacity allowing for more flexible production of specialty grades per their growing demand in the Americas. In addition, we will be able to produce more ABS in our existing plant in Mexico also serving the growing ABS market,” said Alexander Glueck, president of Ineos Styrolution Americas.