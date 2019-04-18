INEOS Styrolution to Build Production Site for Thermoplastic Composite Stylight

Related Topics: Automotive

Demand for its aesthetic thermoplastic composite Stylight product line is driving INEOS Styrolution, Aurora, Ill., to set up a new production site. Since its launch at the K in Düsseldorf in 2016, Stylight has caught the attention of designers globally in the automotive, electronics and sports industry. The SAN-based composite has been shown to excel with a combination of structural stiffness, aesthetics, processability, dimensional stability and a surface quality close to Class A.

Moreover, the portfolio has recently been expanded to include PP-based Stylight1 . Early development partnerships with the research institutes NMF (Neue Materialien Fürth GmbH) and NMB (Neue Materialien Bayreuth GmbH) were key to optimizing the product properties and processing. Further partnerships with the companies Roctool and, more recently, with ARRK Shapers’ 2 has led to the full validation of Stilight according to the automotive interior specification of leading car manufacturers. While INEOS Styrolution prioritizes a location in Germany, a specific location for the new production site is yet to be defined. The new site is planned to be operational in 2022.