8/8/2019

Injection Molding R&D Projects Presented at K 2019

IKV shows efforts to use AI to simplify injection machine setup and new technology for coating interiors of small, hollow articles.

The pre-eminent plastics R&D incubator in Germany—and probably the world—will present two injection molding-related projects at the K 2019 show in Düsseldorf next month. First, the IKV (Institute for Plastics Processing) in Aachen will demonstrate a collaborative effort with 13 industry partners to shorten the increasingly complex task of setting up an injection process with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Second, IKV has developed a modular, highly scalable plasma unit for coating the interiors of small, hollow articles like medical syringes, ampoules, coffee beakers and spouts. Such a coating could enhance gas and aroma barrier, reduce friction, or improve chemical resistance. The IKV will host a live demonstration of automatic coating of plastic syringes for low friction.

