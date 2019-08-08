Injection Molding R&D Projects Presented at K 2019

The pre-eminent plastics R&D incubator in Germany—and probably the world—will present two injection molding-related projects at the K 2019 show in Düsseldorf next month. First, the IKV (Institute for Plastics Processing) in Aachen will demonstrate a collaborative effort with 13 industry partners to shorten the increasingly complex task of setting up an injection process with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Second, IKV has developed a modular, highly scalable plasma unit for coating the interiors of small, hollow articles like medical syringes, ampoules, coffee beakers and spouts. Such a coating could enhance gas and aroma barrier, reduce friction, or improve chemical resistance. The IKV will host a live demonstration of automatic coating of plastic syringes for low friction.

Did You Leave $15 In the Mail? It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Not sure if you got the survey? Contact us to access it.

Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.