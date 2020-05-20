Injection Molding: RJG Adds Virtual Training, Consultation

Injection molding training and technology supplier RJG (Traverse City, Mich.) has developed several virtual training and consulting services to continue serving clients from afar during the coronavirus outbreak. RJG transitioned several of its training courses to an online setting, offering live, interactive sessions as well as self-guided labs. These courses are led by RJG’s experts, and most take place over several days for a few hours a day.

The online courses include:

Fundamentals of Systematic Injection Molding eDART Training (Spanish) Fundamentals of Machine Performance Injection Molding Essentials (English, Spanish) Math for Molders Part Design (coming soon) Mold Design (coming soon) Systematic Molding for Liquid Silicone Rubber (coming soon)

In addition, RJG has launched several free online webinars to support injection molding education, including molding tips and discussions of the latest innovations. Finally, the company has also introduced virtual consultation services to provide one-on-one guidance to molders. RJG said its online consulting services can support companies dealing with unique processing issues, launching a new tool or getting started in the injection molding industry, among other areas. RJG said it develops custom consultation plans for each client, depending on their needs.

Virtual consultation services include: curve interpretation, where RJG helps clients determine what their process monitoring data is telling them so they can make adjustments and improve efficiency; sensor placement strategy, where RJG assists clients in choosing the correct sensor type and placement; and process optimization, where RJG help clients optimize their injection molding processes, whether they are using RJG equipment or not.