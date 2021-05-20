Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
| 1 MINUTE READ

Injection Molding Training Program Earns Accreditation

The American Injection Molding Institute’s (AIM) Molders’ Series has earned ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Accreditation.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The American Injection Molding Institute (AIM; Erie, Penn.) announced that the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest accreditation body in North America, has granted accreditation to its Molders Series of injection molding training.

In a statement, AIM noted that it is now home to four ANAB-accredited training programs in the injection molding industry: Molding 1, Molding 2, Molding 3, and its Plastics Technology and Engineering (PTE) Certificate Program.

AIM said achieving and maintaining accreditation requires a substantial commitment to meet the ANSI/ASTM E2659 standards, but that the company has made this commitment because in its view, “accreditation is an essential part of providing high-value education and training, as well as an exceptional student experience.”

Standards compliance requires AIM to define specific learning objectives that are traceable back to course content and exam questions. The company also utilizes psychometrics and statistical analysis to develop passing scores for each exam. In addition, every exam question and skills assessment test are tracked for fairness and effectiveness to ensure a quality evaluation of the student’s knowledge and skills.

AIM says its Advisory Board, which consists of more than 25 different companies from the injection molding industry, is also a key differentiator for its training programs. The members are chosen to bring specific knowledge and skill sets that represent the primary disciplines within the injection molding industry. The board also reviews educational content, assessment methods, learning objectives, program formats, and more.

AIM Molding Series

AIM’s Molding Series has earned ANSI ANAB accreditation.

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine