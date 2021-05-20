Injection Molding Training Program Earns Accreditation

The American Injection Molding Institute (AIM; Erie, Penn.) announced that the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest accreditation body in North America, has granted accreditation to its Molders Series of injection molding training.

In a statement, AIM noted that it is now home to four ANAB-accredited training programs in the injection molding industry: Molding 1, Molding 2, Molding 3, and its Plastics Technology and Engineering (PTE) Certificate Program.

AIM said achieving and maintaining accreditation requires a substantial commitment to meet the ANSI/ASTM E2659 standards, but that the company has made this commitment because in its view, “accreditation is an essential part of providing high-value education and training, as well as an exceptional student experience.”

Standards compliance requires AIM to define specific learning objectives that are traceable back to course content and exam questions. The company also utilizes psychometrics and statistical analysis to develop passing scores for each exam. In addition, every exam question and skills assessment test are tracked for fairness and effectiveness to ensure a quality evaluation of the student’s knowledge and skills.

AIM says its Advisory Board, which consists of more than 25 different companies from the injection molding industry, is also a key differentiator for its training programs. The members are chosen to bring specific knowledge and skill sets that represent the primary disciplines within the injection molding industry. The board also reviews educational content, assessment methods, learning objectives, program formats, and more.