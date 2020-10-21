Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Names 2020 Design for Recycling Award Winner

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) named Lexmark as its 2020 Design for Recycling (DFR) Award winner. The DFR Award is given annually to the most innovative contribution to products designed with recycling in mind. Lexmark received the award specifically for the design of its toner cartridges, of which 95% contain at least some post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content.

“As ISRI’s highest honor, the Design for Recycling Award recognizes those who put recycling and sustainability at the forefront of their product design,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “Through the development of its toner cartridges from the initial concept stages all the way to end of life, Lexmark has worked to actively incorporate the design for recycling principles in every element. ISRI is proud to recognize Lexmark as the 2020 design for recycling award recipient, and we look forward to their continued work to design with recycling in mind.”

In addition to 95% of Lexmark toner cartridges containing some post-consumer recycled content, Lexmark reuses and recycles cartridge parts through planned cartridge design, selection of materials that work well with its recycling process, and enabling return of end-of-life cartridges for reuse and recycling. The company has its own R2 certified recycling center where it aims to receive every cartridge back for recycling. Having its own recycling facility ensures that Lexmark has a higher return rate for its end of life cartridges, which it pays to have shipped to its facility, eliminating costs to the consumer.

Lexmark started planning for PCR content in the plastics in its cartridges in 2008, accomplishing two percent. In 2018, the average PCR content included in its latest line of cartridges was an average of 21%. Thus leading to the current PCR of 95%.

Lexmark received the award during ISRI’s Virtual 2020 Awards Ceremony on October 21.