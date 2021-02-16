“Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” Recognized on February 20, 2021

Plastics additives and adhesives supplier Mayzo, Suwanee, Ga., is participating in this year’s “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day”, recognized on Saturday, February 20 by sharing an instructional video related to Chemical Engineering. This is a worldwide campaign engaging girls in the engineering field. Thousands of professionals act as role models, facilitating activities to educate girls on how engineers change our world. Visit https://www.discovere.org/our-programs/girl-day for more details.

Mayzo’s participation in the 2021 virtual event entails the sharing of an instructional video related to chemical engineering. In the 14-min. video, Mayzo corporate account manager Nesha Tucker guides two second-grade students in a hands-on activity to make glue. The project also teaches kids how to test different types of glue for tensile strength.

Photo Credit: Plastics additives supplier Mayzo participates in Introduce a Girl to Engineering

Said Mayzo’s sr. v.p. Valarie Milazzo, “For our industry to thrive in the future, we need to encourage young people to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers. Since the adhesives industry is one our company’s core markets, we decided to create a fun video about glue to demonstrate how interesting engineering can be. Girls as well as boys often have an eager curiosity about how things work, making them ideal candidates to succeed in engineering.”

Mayzo manufactures specialty chemical additive solutions on a global scale in a wide range of markets. Their plastics antioxidants and UV absorbers function as stabilizers, preventing product damage due to heat, light, or oxygen exposure. Additional technologies include optical brighteners, release coatings, polymer enhancers, and cutting-edge masterbatches and blends.

Mayzo’s video is currently available on YouTube for teachers, parents, and kids to enjoy and share with others. Access on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sxh2fOI-zOw, or on the Mayzo website at: https://www.mayzo.com/mayzo-releases-instructional-video-for-introduce-a-girl-to-engineering-day-2021/