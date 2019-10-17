Introducing NPE Today

Every three years the global plastics community gathers in Orlando, Florida to see (and show off) the latest technology, connect with customers, build new business relationships, and learn about what’s coming down the pike for our industry in the next several years.

And then, when NPE ends, everyone packs up and goes home.

Of course, what makes NPE so special is that its end is really just the beginning of another three-year cycle of advancements, investments, and innovations—one that doesn’t stop after the NPE banners come down and the last piece of machinery is trucked out of the Orange County Convention Center.

There’ll be many updates between now and 2021, and that’s why we’ve created NPE Today, a new joint digital publication from PLASTICS and Plastics Technology.

So much changes in between NPEs—both in the industry, and behind the scenes with us, the show’s hosts. For example, NPE2021 has a new look and new logo that reflect the global nature of the show, which provides the largest trade show platform in the Americas for the advancements of tomorrow. And our new tagline, Transform Tomorrow, speaks to not only how our industry’s products transform lives, but also how it’s adapting the next generation of plastics manufacturing to suit a more sustainable future.

NPE Today will bridge the gap between NPEs with news about the show and what attendees can expect at NPE2021. It’ll also keep readers up-to-date with perspectives on the plastics industry and its future, along with key insights from PLASTICS experts on everything from machinery and materials to sustainability and grassroots advocacy.

NPE Today will keep you in the loop ahead of NPE2021—empowering you to plan for an even greater show.