Is Coronavirus Financial Aid Available to Your Business?

With trillions of dollars voted by Congress to help businesses and individuals cope with the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic, you want to be aware of any provisions that can assist your business and employees in coping with unprecedented circumstances. Here are two sources of comprehensive information:

Make sure you are aware of state and Federal programs to help businesses weather this crisis. (Image: Smart Attend)

• One source is the business consulting firm Plante Moran, known for its plastics industry benchmarking studies. Its website (plantemoran.com) offers free access to a “COVID-19 Resource Center” that includes the following: “Comparison of COVID-19 employer tax incentives,” “COVID-19 crisis: Response management guide,” “CARES Act resource Center.” “COVID-19 resource center for manufacturers,” “COVID-19: State and local tax updates,” and “Leadership during COVID-19: Seven steps to restore control.”

• Another detailed information source is the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), whose “COVID-19 Resources” pages are available to members and nonmembers (plasticsindustry.org). These resources include numerous links to state and Federal agencies and documents, including pages on Federal Government Financial Responses, State Resources, and Government Resources. There’s also guidance on “How to Help” by providing medical supplies or equipment to combat the pandemic.