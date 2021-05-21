Is Your Cleanroom Operating Correctly?

A multisensory environmental monitor for cleanrooms and other controlled environments can alert you to changes in operating conditions. The Sentinel system from Sensaphone, Aston, Pa. (sensaphone.com), provides 24/7 remote monitoring of up to 12 sensors for temperatures, humidity, power failure, water leaks, air quality, differential pressure, entry into the controlled space, etc. Data are uploaded to the cloud, and any out-of-range readings can trigger text or email alarms to designated personnel. Available in cellular or Ethernet versions, the Sentinel system permits real-time remote monitoring from a computer or cellphone. Users can check status, change settings and disable alarms from the Sensaphone app. Other features include data logging (with print and export functions), 8-hr battery backup, and a NEMA 4X enclosure. Made in the USA, nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in operation.

RELATED CONTENT Go Beyond SPC For Molding Process Control A new real-time statistical analysis system for injection molding reportedly provides a new level of fault detection and process quality.

Switch Over To Consistent Quality A new process-control method picks up variations in melt quality and viscosity during the injection phase and equalizes them within the same shot.

K 2016 Preview: Injection Molding Adapting injection molding to the concept of Industry 4.0 is gaining momentum. At this show you’ll see that the interconnected, integrated “factory of the future” is almost here.