Injection Molds and Automation Solutions
Electronics | 1 MINUTE READ

Is Your Cleanroom Operating Correctly?

Monitor your cleanroom remotely on your phone and get alarm notices if sensors detect a problem.
#monitoring

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Sentinel remote monitor for cleanrooms from Sensaphone.

A multisensory environmental monitor for cleanrooms and other controlled environments can alert you to changes in operating conditions. The Sentinel system from Sensaphone, Aston, Pa. (sensaphone.com), provides 24/7 remote monitoring of up to 12 sensors for temperatures, humidity, power failure, water leaks, air quality, differential pressure, entry into the controlled space, etc. Data are uploaded to the cloud, and any out-of-range readings can trigger text or email alarms to designated personnel. Available in cellular or Ethernet versions, the Sentinel system permits real-time remote monitoring from a computer or cellphone. Users can check status, change settings and disable alarms from the Sensaphone app. Other features include data logging (with print and export functions), 8-hr battery backup, and a NEMA 4X enclosure. Made in the USA, nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in operation.

