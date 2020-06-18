Italian Molder of Highly-Technical Parts Developed Reusable TPU Mask to Assist in Coronavirus Crisis

Back in March, Italian molder Produform from Gavirate, province of Varese, stepped-up in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and converted part of its molding lines to the production of Produmask, a CE certified community mask registered with the Italian Ministry of Health. The company is known for being on the cutting-edge in the use of new technologies and prototyping systems for the molding of technical articles for the automotive, electronics and aeronautics sectors—among the hardest hit market sectors during this crisis. The company’s propensity to experiment with new materials and state-of-the-art processing techniques, made it possible to quickly design and manufacture an excellent personal protective device.

Fabio Aires, owner of Produform for 22 years, was able to come up with a prototype within 24 hours by collaborating with Italian materials supplier COIM Group, which provided its Laripur TPU. Supplied in the form of granules, ths TPU boasts high versatility, high mechanical performance and chemical resistance but also softness, comfort and practicality.

Produmask is a washable and reusable mask that respects the principle of environmental sustainability, suitable for adults and children is made of hypoallergenic material, with Laripur TPU body. It is equipped with an interchangeable filter element that ensures approximately 15 hours of effective use-- a longer peirod than that of traditional surgical masks. Produmask meets all the requirements of UNI EN 14683 and ISO 10993 standards, is certified as a 'safe' surgical mask, and also observes the prescriptions that determine the biocompatibility of medical devices.

The filter system, identical in all models, is composed of two layers of water-repellent non-woven fabric with excellent breathability values (20 out of 40 pascal / cm2) and an excellent level of bacterial filtration (99.7% on a minimum of 98%): therefore blocks microbes without obstructing the passage of air. The filter cannot be tampered with by the user and never comes into contact with the hands of those who perform the replacement, because it is inserted in a rigid plastic cage: the particular design of the mask also limits contact with the skin, increasing user comfort.

At end-of-use Produmask is stored in the special packaging that prevents any type of contamination. The availability of filters and all spare parts is ensured by Produform for a minimum period of two years, deliveries are made within 24/48 hours from the order.