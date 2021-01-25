Joint Research Work on Antimicrobial Polymers Underway

“Next Generation Antimicrobial Polymers”, is a research program now underway at the new Emmy Noether Group at Germany’s University of Postdam, which is conducting the work in close cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP. The goal is to develop antimicrobial polymers that can replace antibiotics.

According to the research team, the fight against antibiotic resistance is unfortunately becoming increasingly important. “After all, if we as a society lose the ability to fight bacterial infections, we would be facing difficult times. It is therefore essential to find new ways to effectively counter bacterial infections,” explains Dr. Matthias Hartlieb, who founded and heads the research group.

With his research team, the chemist aims to develop novel polymers that should be able to destroy antibiotic-resistant germs without harming humans. A key component of this project is the close cooperation with the Fraunhofer IAP, which is also located in the Potsdam Science Park. "We are very happy to have the Fraunhofer IAP at our side, not only in close proximity but also scientifically. This is because, in addition to their proven expertise in the field of polymer research, our colleagues have a great deal of experience in the development of biofunctionalized materials and in testing with pathogens. They also have the appropriate safety laboratories", says Hartlieb.

Said Dr. Ruben R. Rosencrantz, who heads the Life Science and Bioprocesses research division at Fraunhofer IAP, adds: "At Fraunhofer IAP, we are primarily investigating sugar-based interactions with pathogens and testing the antimicrobial efficacy of the newly developed polymers as part of this project. The transfer of excellent basic research into application plays an important role for us."



The Emmy Noether Program of the German Research Foundation (DFG) supports outstanding young scientists and offers them the opportunity to qualify for a university professorship by independently leading a research group. Dr. Matthias Hartlieb's group is funded with around 1.6 million euros for six years.