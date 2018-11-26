Kafrit Industries Acquires Polyfil

Related Topics: Additives

Israel’s Kafrit Industries Ltd. (“Kafrit Group”), a global supplier of plastic additive masterbatches and compounds has further expanded into North America through the acquisition of Polyfil Corp., Rockaway, N.J., one of the largest independent producers of functional additive masterbatches for polyolefins for 35 years, with a specialty in film extrusion. Kafrit is a custom additive masterbatch producer specializing in PC sheet, film and agricultural film and flame-retardant PC injection molding. (The company has operations in Canada, Europe and China.)

With the acquisition of Polyfil, Kafrit is significantly expanding its footprint as a global leader in the masterbatch arena. This creates significant opportunities between Kafrit Group and Polyfil, as the companies intend to share knowledge, technologies, and products, according to Avi Zalcman, CEO of the Kafrit Group. He sees the combined companies enjoying strategic advantages which will allow them to create a robust and technical portfolio that will substantially increase its operating strength. Zalcman expects this combination to support a sustainable, competitive, and commercial advantage over time to customers both globally and within North America, in particular. The company plans to offer a stronger and wider product array based on combined expertise between two experienced teams. “We also look forward to providing new technologies alongside Polyfil’s commitment to professional service and high-quality products” says Zalcman.

Polyfil’s owner Gerry Fabiano will keep a position as an advisor to the company and will continue to be actively involved in the business. Juan Castaneda, previously plant manager, will serve as general manager. All other aspects of the company’s operations will stay the same.