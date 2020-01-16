Kanarski to Lead Davis-Standard’s Technical Product Team

Davis-Standard has named Rich Kanarski manager, Technical Product Management. In this role he will lead efforts to drive the evolution of technologies associated with key product lines in support of Davis-Standard’s strategic plan. The new role involves a combination of tactical and strategic activities centered on advancing product performance. Kanarski and his team will collaborate with suppliers and customers to evaluate market trends and capabilities, and develop technology accordingly.

Kanarski has been with Davis-Standard the last seven years, most recently as a process engineer with converting systems. He has worked closely with product management, application engineering, sales and field service teams

to help specify and optimize extrusion processes. During this time, he has developed relationships with colleagues worldwide and has supported customers in all project phases. This includes on-site sales meetings, process

support, start-ups and commissioning, acceptance and ongoing troubleshooting.

Prior to joining Davis-Standard, he was at Coperion where he led extrusion technology scale-up and development for research programs serving polyolefin, bio-plastics, food and pharmaceutical businesses.

“Rich is a talented and experienced leader with established relationships and practical technical expertise,” says Rich Pastor, vice president of operations at Davis-Standard facility in Fulton, N.Y. “His move into this strategic role

will be beneficial to customers and our teams as we address future market trends and customer requirements worldwide.”

In addition to his professional role, Kanarski has expanded his industry presence and networking by participating in technical conferences and tradeshows. He is currently on the Society of Plastics Engineers Board of Directors, Extrusion Division. As part of SPE board leadership, he supports efforts in member services including recruitment and outreach activities, serves on the technical paper review, finance and young professionals committees.

