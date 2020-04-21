Kraiburg TPE Boosts Production of Medical Compounds to Meet Demand Spurred by Coronavirus Pandemic

Spurred by the coronavirus crisis, Germany’s Kraiburg TPE (U.S. office in Duluth, Ga.) had opted to boost production for its specialty Thermolast M and K series medical compounds, characterized by a high degree of purity, which is guaranteed through a constant production process, permanently assigned production units and numerous quality assurance tests.

Stocks of the relevant raw materials have been increased to ensure constantly smooth and stable production capacity. These procedures guarantee a rapid supply of the company’s TPEs to meet the growing worldwide demand of a wide variety of medical applications, ranging from These materials are used in range of medical applications from valves, connections and tubes for ventilators to face masks and respirators.

BaS Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, for example, is one of the German companies that have decided to use their production capacities in the fight against Covid-19. Instead of components for the automotive and electrical industry, the company is now producing reusable face masks/respirators for welfare and social-service institutions and medical offices. It was the company’s close collaboration with Kraiburg TPE in the project, among other things, that made this possible.

After BaS had designed a 3D model, Rietsch GmbH Werkzeug- und Formenbau produced the mold required to manufacture the masks. Thanks to forward-looking planning, Kraiburg TPE was able to promptly deliver the compounds needed to produce the masks, so that it took only a few days for the first sample to come off the conveyor belt. A total of 1,500 masks with breathing apparatus filters can now be produced daily.

The unique feature of this mask system is its modular design that combines a washable half-mask and an exchangeable filter. The plastic mask is easy to clean – in a dishwasher, for example – and can be reused with a new filter afterwards.

Says sales manager Matthias Schmidt “Our TF5CGN material was selected for the BaS mask. The mask is very easy to clean and has a pleasantly soft surface that allows it to fit snugly onto the face. This is one of many different face-mask applications that have recently been implemented using our TPEs. What we like most about this special project is the supportive collaboration there was between all of the companies involved. Thanks to the rapid implementation of the project, local and regional retirement homes, outpatient services, and medical offices are quickly receiving masks so they can work in a protected and safe way during the coronavirus crisis.”