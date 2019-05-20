KraussMaffei Launches Chinese-Made All-Electric Injection Machines, Twin-Screw Extruders and Robotics Line at Chinaplas 2019

Speaking at the pre-show media day press conference, arranged by Chinaplas show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., Matthias Sieverding, president of extrusion technology at KraussMaffei, said the Munich, Germany headquartered machinery manufacturer appreciates the potential for China as a consumer and producer of its equipment. Acquired by ChemChina in 2016, KraussMaffei also has manufacturing in Haiyan in China. That site was established in 2005 and has already been expanded. Once the new Jiaxing factory is completed in 2020, KraussMaffei said it will double the company’s capacity in China.

KraussMaffei will launch the PX Agile line of all-electric injection molding machines at Chinaplas 2019 in Guangzhou. Made in China with German design, the PX Agile will initially be available in clamping forces of 80 (PX Agile 80) and 160 tons (PX Agile 160). An inventory program for stock machines will allow Agile presses with additional options to be available for delivery within four to six weeks, according to KraussMaffei. There is also flexibility in their sales, with a free trial phase as well as short- and long-term leasing available.

At the show, a PX Agile 80, outfitted with induction tool heating technology from RocTool, will be making an enclosure with various effects imparted by the rapid cavity heating process. A PX Agile 160 will mold pipette tips in polypropylene from a 32-cavity mold.

Both injection machines will also feature the robot component of the Agile line: the LRX Agile linear robot. Produced at the same facility as the injection machines, the LRX Agile line has seven different sizes. There are three different programming levels from beginner to more advanced, quickening setup times by up to 30%, according to KraussMaffei.

KraussMaffei’s Berstorff division also launched the ZE GP Agile compounding extruder at Chinaplas 2019. Manufactured at the company’s facility in Haiyan, the ZE GE Agile comes in three sizes with screw diameters of 52, 62 and 77 mm. The extruders can be powered by two different water-cooled motors designed for screw speeds of 600 or 900 rpm. Cooling is supplied by cooling water injection, while electric cartridge units are used for heating.