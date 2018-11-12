KraussMaffei Rolls Out ‘Digital Service Solutions’

New e-service portal and AnalytiX cloud-based production monitoring are now available for all KraussMaffei Group products.

News Post: 11/12/2018

At the Fakuma 2018 show in Germany in October, KraussMaffei announced that two new limited-distribution products from the company’s new Digital Service Solutions business unit are now ready for general rollout. Both were first implemented for Netstal machines and now will be offered for all products of the KraussMaffei Group.

One is the e-Service platform, making service available anytime, anywhere. Features include access to machine-specific documents, 3D spare-parts finder with direct purchase-order trigger or integrated ticket system. It was presented as a test system at K 2016 and has been field tested since. Some 200 machines are connected at present. Access to the main features is free.

Second is the AnalytiX cloud-based production-monitoring app for recording, storing and analyzing up to 500 signals from an injection machine at a resolution of 5 millisec. These can be standard machine signals or special signals such as mold cavity pressure. A simplified dashboard (pictured) provides key performance indicators of stability and productivity for all machines “at a glance.” Data is available anytime, anywhere on mobile devices. KM calls this “having an injection molding machine in your pocket.”

