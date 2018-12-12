Krones Acquires MHT for PET Tooling

Krones, a major supplier of PET bottle blowing, filling, capping, labeling, handling and packaging systems, has broadened its turnkey capabilities with two recent acquisitions. In April 2018, Krones purchases a 70% interest in Integrated Plastics Systems AG of Switzerland, which provides preform and bottle design and acts as a system integrator for PET preform injection molding systems for the beverage industry. Then, this past November, Krones bought MHT Holding AG of Germany, the parent of MHT Mold & Hotrunner Technology, which builds PET preform injection molds and hot-runner systems.