Additives | 1 MINUTE READ

Lanxess Appoints Palmer Holland to Distribute Colorant Additive Products

The longtime distributor of Lanxess’ polymer additives business now has expanded role with the colorant additives addition.  

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Lanxess’ Polymer Additives (PLA) business unit has contracted Cleveland-based Palmer Holland to be a distributor for its colorant additives products in the United States, effective June 15, 2021. The agreement covers Lanxess’ Macrolex solvent dyes and Macrolex Gran granular colorants for PS, ABS, PET and PMMA, Bayplast and Bayfast pigments, as well as Bayscript and Specialty dyes sold into both the plastics and CASE markets.

Lanxess appoints Palmer Holland as distributor of its colorant additives

Established in 1925, Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials, and has been a “valued and trusted distribution partner” for Lanxess’ polymer additives business for many years, according to Glen Bowen, head of sales North America, for Lanxess Polymer Additives business unit. “The extension of our relationship to include colorants will accelerate the growth of our business in the U.S.,” he said.

Said Tony Denton, business director plastics for Palmer Holland, “Palmer Holland and Lanxess have been amazing partners for many years in various markets within the specialty chemicals industry. We are excited to add this highly complementary group of Lanxess products to our portfolio; this addition allows us to further deepen that relationship and offer our customers highly innovative solutions.”

