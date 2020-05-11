Lanxess Partners with Chase Plastic Services to Distribute its High-Performance Materials (HPM) in the U.S. and Canada

Pittsburgh-based Lanxess Corp. has contracted Chase Plastic Services, headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, to distribute its High Performance Materials (HPM) products in the United States and Canada, effective immediately.

The agreement includes the following HPM products:

• Durethan nylon 6 compounds

• Pocan PBT compounds

“We are happy to partner with Chase Plastics, a company with a proven track record of service to the thermoplastics industries in North America, and are looking forward to a successful relationship,” said Michael Assaf, head of the Lanxess HPM business unit for the Americas region.