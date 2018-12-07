Lanxess to Boost Global Production of Flame Retardants

Related Topics: Additives

Lanxess, Pittsburgh, Penn., is planning to invest nearly $230 million over the next three years to expand its global asset base for flame retardant additives. The company boasts a strongly backward integrated production network for bromine and phosphorus based flame retardants with plants in the U.S. (Charleston, El Dorado, Greensboro), Germany (Leverkusen, Krefeld-Uerdingen), France (Épierre) and the United Kingdom (Manchester). In mid-2017, the company became one of the world’s leading suppliers of flame retardant additives following its acquisition of the former Chemtura businesses with brominated flame retardant additives, bromine and bromine derivatives, which complement Lanxess’ existing phosphorus-based flame retardant additives.

The company is now running two technical development centers for flame retardant additives—Naugatuck, Conn., and Leverkusen, Germany, with a focus on innovations like reactive and polymeric flame retardants, such as its Emerald Innovation 3000 series for which demand is increasing as they offer a much better sustainability profile than standard flame retardants.