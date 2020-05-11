Lindal Converts Aerosol Manufacturing Equipment to Make Sustainable and Needed Face Shields in Fight Against Coronavirus

In a bid to combat the impact of COVID-19, international aerosol dispensing packaging specialists, Germany’s Lindal Group have transformed some of their manufacturing equipment at their French production site to produce vital face shields that will all be donated free of charge to local key workers in France. (Lindal made its U.S. entry in 2000 and moved to its new state-of-the-art 100,000-sq.ft. facility in Colombus, Ind. in 2018.)

It took the company’s R&D team from their Global Innovation Centre in Val de Briey and their production team, under a week to design and modify selected assembly lines and initiate a daily production of 1,000 face shields.

Initially created using 3D printing technology, the shields are now injection molded utilizing recycled plastics from Lindal’s own production waste, making them sustainable, as well as vital. “The head clip which is created on our injection molding machines uses a standard PP which is predominantly made of recycled material. The face shield that is attached to the clip is made of a standard PVC sheet,” junior product manager Joe Tyrrell told PT.