Linde Sells Industrial Gas Business to Messer Group

A new name in industrial gases is Messer Americas, the result of the acquisition last month of most of the American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain of its business activities in South America, by Messer Group together with private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Messer Group is a German industrial-gas specialist. Messer Americas is based at the former Linde Gas headquarters in Bridgewater, N.J. The phone number remains the same (800-755-9277; messer-us.com).

Of particular interest to plastics processors are several technologies developed by Linde under the Plastinum name: enhanced gas-injection molding (eGAIM); a new physical foaming process for injection molding; extrusion foaming; and liquid-CO 2 spot cooling in molds. Other plastics-related technologies include dry-ice blast cleaning (Cryoclean) and deflashing, and cryogenic grinding. Several of these technologies were exhibited at NPE2018 in Orlando, Fla.