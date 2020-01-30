  • PT Youtube
1/30/2020

Lorenz Adds New Midwest Rep

Papenhause to cover Wisconsin and Indiana for builder of conveying products.

Lorenz Conveying Products has named Papenhause Sales Inc. to represent the firm in the states of Wisconsin and Indiana.

Lorenz is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic conveying products that include diverter valves, slide gates, angel hair traps, couplings, and manifolds.

 

