Lorenz Adds New Midwest Rep

Lorenz Conveying Products has named Papenhause Sales Inc. to represent the firm in the states of Wisconsin and Indiana.
Lorenz is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic conveying products that include diverter valves, slide gates, angel hair traps, couplings, and manifolds.
