Low-Volatility UV Absorber Shields PC-Based 5G Base Stations from UV Light

Hong Kong-based Shenzhen Xingshengdi New Materials Co., Ltd, a manufacturer of communication equipment, electronics and electrical appliances in China, has used BASF’s plastic additives to produce 5G base stations for major international telecommunications companies. More specifically, the company has used Tinuvin 360, a very low volatility hydroxyphenyl benzotriazole UV absorber, for outdoor 5G base stations and has confirmed it can withstand weathering and degradation by intense sunlight, thus maintaining stable service with extended life span.

The base station that uses radio waves to relay communications between the mobile device and the core network is commonly mounted outside a building. Usually, it is made of PC resin which undergoes various degradation reactions when exposed to sunlight and must therefore be light stabilized. Tinuvin 360 is added to the PC resins during the production stage as it is particularly suitable for processing and weathering conditions where high loads, very low volatility and good compatibility are required. Low volatility reduces die build-up and allows longer running times, resulting in more stable processing, reduced production time and maintenance costs.

Also, Tinuvin 360 has been shown to achieve high UV (ultraviolet) screen performance in the final electronic casing: it absorbs UV light and releases the excess energy as heat. The additives used resemble those in sunscreen products, which protect skin from a UV attack.

“Previously such outdoor base stations were made of metal,” said Dethew Xu, General Manager of Shenzhen Xingshengdi New Materials Co., Ltd. “Making them available in small, lightweight plastic packages improves the size, weight, and power performance for a range of commercial applications, thus optimizing system performance at a competitive price.”

