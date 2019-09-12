Maag Realigns Brand and Corporate Strategy

Swiss company Maag Pump Systems is realigning its branding and corporate strategy due to its recent acquisitions, which has expanded its product portfolio. Maag Group is bundling the activities of the companies it has acquired in recent years into four centers of excellence: pump and filtration systems, pelletizing systems, pulverizing systems and recycling systems. All of the companies will be managed as product brands - Automatik, Ettlinger, Gala, Maag, Reduction and Scheer – that will be under the Maag Group umbrella brand.

The company says that the Maag Group is the visually identifiable umbrella brand; with the product brands each distinctively echoing it.

The new brand and business strategy will be presented for the first time at K 2019. The Magg Group booth at K 2019 (hall 9, booth A04) will showcase innovations from the pump and filtration systems, pelletizing systems, pulverizing systems and recycling systems centers of excellence. A complete downstream system for recycling will demonstrate how solutions for a circular economy can be implemented by the Maag Group as an integrated solution provider from a single source.

“The focused market orientation, with our products and services spread across four centers of excellence, will play a major role in the Maag Group’s further international growth in the coming years,” says Group president Ueli Thuerig. “Our aim with the new umbrella brand strategy is to strengthen our identity on the market. The established product brands enjoy great trust and confidence among their customers, and will remain specialists in their respective market segments, yet work close together when integrated systems solutions are required.”

“The Maag Group specializes in customizable integrated process technology systems for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Our commitment to ecological sustainability and social responsibility is what drives us to continually improve the efficiency of new machines, as well as to develop systems for the recycling of plastics on the basis of our portfolio,” Thuerig says.