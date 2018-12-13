MachineSense Presents at Microsoft Conference

Recognized earlier this year by Microsoft as one of the top 10 U.S. global startup companies in the machine learning and data science (MLDS) markets, MachineSense gave a presentation in November during the software giant’s Fall 2018 Machine Learning and Data Science Conference, held at Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle.

MachineSense co-founder and CTO Dr. Biplab Pal presented along with 10 other top-level executives from various MLDS startups. Pal said, “Globally, Microsoft is incubating many startups via various programs. Here (U.S.) they selected only the top 10 among them looking at their potential for success.”

During the conference Pal discussed Science and Application of Vibration and Current Signature in a TED (technology, entertainment, and design) presentation. The talk can be seen on MachineSense’s YouTube Channel.

MachineSense was selected for the Microsoft Scale Up Program in April 2018 and since has been elevated to the Top 10 Global MLAD Startups to Watch Out For in 2018. Pal explained, “MachineSense extracts hundreds of signatures from vibration, currents, voltage, etc. at the sensor’s edge and these selective artifacts form the basis of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) work in manufacturing, structural science and motion analysis. Thus, MachineSense’ s edge platform opens the flood gate of ML/AI works for predictive maintenance, fault diagnosis, energy optimization, machine utilization and different manufacturing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).”

MachineSense was co-founded by Conrad Bessemer, who is also MachineSense’s executive chairman and the CEO/Managing Partner of Novatec.