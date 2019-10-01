  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
10/1/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

Maguire Establishes Subsidiary in Taiwan

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The Pennsylvania headquartered supplier of auxiliary equipment has opened a new subsidiary in Taichung City to serve what it calls a “large and growing” market.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Maguire Products Inc. has opened a new subsidiary in Taichung City, Taiwan, approximately 100 miles south of the island nation’s capital in Taipei. A grand opening celebration was held on Sept. 26 for the newest office, which will be a subsidiary of Maguire Asia, which is headquartered in Singapore.

The new branch will stock fully assembled machines and a complete range of spare parts for its auxiliary equipment, including blenders, dryers, loaders, receivers and more. Maguire notes that the Taichung City facility will also offer a demonstration facility for customers and prospects to see the company’s equipment in operation.

Hubert Nerlich is the managing director of Maguire Asia; Danniel Hsieh will act as the general manager for Maguire Taiwan. In a release, Nerlich said the new branch will allow Maguire to provide direct service to a growing market previously served indirectly via agents. In addition, he noted that there are many Taiwanese plastics processors operating both in country and abroad, plus a large number of OEM suppliers that specify Maguire’s auxiliary systems for use in complete production lines.

All Maguire products are manufactured at facilities in Aston, Penn. Maguire Taiwan is the company’s sixth international subsidiary, joining Maguire China, Maguire Europe, Maguire Canada, and Maguire IMEA, which serves the Middle East, India, and Africa.

Resources

Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic