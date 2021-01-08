Medical Assembly Automation Supplier Adopts New Name for U.S. Operation
TechnoMed is now Tecnoideal America.
TechnoMed Inc., a subsidiary of Tecnoideal in Italy, has been renamed Tecnoideal America. It is located in Derwood, Md. (tecnoidealamerica.com). The company supplies automated assembly systems for medical device manufacturers. Its products include solvent and glue dispensers, tube cutting machines, leak and pressure testers, and automated feeding systems.
One of its newest products, launched last year, is the DS-Vision solvent dispensing system that “brings exceptional quality control to tubing assemblies,” according to the company. It’s said to dispense a highly consistent amount of solvent, confirms the presence of solvent on each tube, provides real-time operating data on a touchscreen, and can download operating data for production-control records.
RELATED CONTENT
-
K 2013 Preview: Injection Molding
Next month’s mammoth triennial plastics show in Düsseldorf, Germany, challenges injection molding machine builders to demonstrate technological leadership in addressing the needs of the marketplace.
-
Robot End-of-Arm Tooling: Making a Big Difference
Often overlooked as a small part of an automation system, clever end-of-arm tooling techniques and designs can improve part quality, heighten efficiency, and eliminate headaches for any molder.
-
INJECTION MOLDING AT NPE: Molding Exhibits Show Off Cell Integration with Multiple Processes & Operations
If you’re interested in lightweight composites, IML, LSR, multi-shot, inmold assembly, barrier coinjection, micromolding, variotherm molding, foams, energy-saving presses, robots, hot runners, and tooling—they’re all here in force.