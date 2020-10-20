MGS Breaks Ground on New Expansion

Injection molder, moldmaker and contract manufacturer MGS (Germantown, Wisc.) has begun work on a 121,000-ft2 addition to its main campus that will replace warehousing operations it currently rents in Oak Creek, Wisc., and provide additional manufacturing space, according to a company spokesperson.

The new space will warehouse finished and raw goods and is larger than the Oak Creek facility, which is about 35 miles away from Germantown and covers 105,000-ft2. MGS reports that the $10 million expansion will bring the total size of the headquarters campus to approximately 380,000-ft2.

In the same release, MGS announced plans for a second expansion, intended to break ground in the spring of 2022, which will include 118,000-ft2 of manufacturing space. The spokesperson said this new space will integrate all the company’s capabilities—tooling, molding and automation—on one campus, which will provide an advantage for its customers as MGS explores more opportunities to streamline its operations. This $15 million expansion will consolidate MGS’ capabilities into its Germantown location.

These expansions follow MGS’ $20 million investment in its Healthcare Center of Excellence in 2019. This center includes a 13,000-ft2 Class 8 classroom.

MGS has announced plans for two expansions to its Germantown, Wisc. headquarters campus.