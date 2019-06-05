MGS Creates Healthcare Center of Excellence in Wisconsin

MGS, a global supplier of injection molding, tooling and equipment, has invested $20 million in its Germantown, Wisc. headquarters, expanding its cleanroom space with a 13,000-ft2 Class 8 addition, it says will be part of a new Healthcare Center of Excellence.

The new cleanroom will house 20 injection molding machines, ranging in clamp force from 160 to 650 tons, as well as associated auxiliary equipment and automated assembly cells. MGS said in a release that the move will bring the company’s U.S.-based tooling, molding and equipment divisions under one roof.

As part of the move, MGS will consolidate its Illinois operations in Antioch and Libertyville into Germantown. Antioch and Libertyville, which focus on molding, cover 38,000- and 13,000-ft2, respectively, with 112 employees total between them, a company spokesperson told Plastics Technology. MGS said its Illinois employees will be offered positions at MGS’ Germantown facilities.

The spokesperson said the new a 13,000-ft2 Class 8 cleanroom in Germantown joins existing

c

leanrooms

that are 15,000 and 6500

-ft2

. MGS also has a cleanroom built for assembly only in Germantown that covers 7500