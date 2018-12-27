M.Holland is Now North American Distributor for Borealis' Polyolefins

Related Topics: Automotive

Longtime leading distributor of thermoplastic resins M. Holland Company, Northbrook, Ill., has been selected by Austria-based polyolefins producer Borealis (U.S. office in Port Murray, N.J.) to be its distributor in North America. Under the agreement, M. Holland will distribute filled PP from Borealis’ new PP compounding facility in Taylorsville, North Carolina, as well as imported PP, PE, and Queo polyolefin plastomers and elastomers (POP/POE). The new agreement supports both companies’ strategy and focused approach for continued growth in target markets and offers M. Holland’s clients greater material selection and enhanced supply chain security.

“Our Business Development Group at M. Holland is ideally positioned to support Borealis’ market strategies in North America,” said Ed Holland, M. Holland’s president and chief executive officer. “Borealis has a wide range of best-in-class materials that will greatly enhance our product offering for our clients.” Formed in October 2016, M. Holland’s Business Development Group coordinates sales and sourcing strategies in specific target markets. Included are market development teams focused on automotive, film and flexible packaging, color and compounding, wire and cable, healthcare, rotational molding, and 3D printing markets.

John Webster, Borealis’ head of sales indirect added, “Borealis has a rigorous selection process for the appointment of its distributors. From the broad field of candidates, we concluded that M. Holland shares both our core values and our strategic direction. Delivering on our growth ambition in North America as well as in specific end-use markets is a priority for Borealis. We are extremely happy to be working with M. Holland to help us meet these important business objectives.”