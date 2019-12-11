Micromolder Makuta Adopts Carbon 3D Printing

Makuta, a well-known custom micro injection molder in Shelbyville, Ind., is now a Certified Production Partner of Carbon Inc., supplier of 3D printing equipment and materials using Digital Light Synthesis (see Nov. ’18 Close-Up). Makuta (see Sept. ’15 On-Site profile) gains from this the ability to offer high-performance plastic parts prototyping and limited production runs with Carbon technology. “We were truly excited when we saw this additive manufacturing technology in action, and are now pleased to expand our business capabilities by being able to offer this service to our customers,” says Stu Kaplan, president of Makuta. (Kaplan is pictured here with a Carbon M2 printer and wearing Adidas Futurecraft 4D sneakers with midsoles printed in a carbon urethane elastomer.)

Makuta president Stu Kaplan with Carbon printer and wearing Adidas sneakers with 3D-printed insoles.

“The addition of Carbon digital manufacturing technology enables us to offer customers fast, cost-effective prototypes and limited production runs of small and complex parts, larger than the micro-sized parts we injection mold,” Kaplan adds. “Further, due to Carbon’s innovative technology, these are high-performance ‘working prototypes,’ with quality similar to injection molded parts and superior structural integrity and surface finish when compared with conventional 3D printing.”