6/4/2020

Milacron Announces Rental Options for New Machinery

Plastics processing machinery supplier Milacron introduced a new rental option for its equipment via an exclusive financing partner, Equipment Finance Group (EFG), granting emergency capacity to serve Covid-19 projects.

Milacron, in conjunction with its exclusive financing partner, Equipment Finance Group (EFG), launched an equipment rental option on March 25 to give processors the ability to temporarily increase  capacity for the production of items to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Machinery rental is available with 12-, 18- and 24-month options. At the end of the term, the equipment can be returned with no further obligation; bought for a predetermined price that includes credits from your previous payments; or continue to be leased through a renegotiated rental option.

Milacron’s Quick Delivery Program, which includes the Roboshot, Q-Series and MPs, allows machines to be delivered to domestic facilities in as little as five days. Milacron continues to offer additional flexible financing options. Depending on the needs of customers, low payments are available, as well as deferred payment to provide manufacturers an extra window before the first payment is due.

