  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
1/31/2020

Milacron Renews Partnership With Barr for Screw Technology

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Milacron has extended its exclusive partnership to offer Robert Barr Inc. designed screws on new Milacron injection molding machines or as aftermarket add-on to existing presses.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion (Cincinnati, Oh.) will continue to offer Robert Barr Inc.’s ET (Energy Transfer) and VBET (Variable-Barrier Energy Transfer) screws following renewal of its exclusive partnership with the company. Specified with new Milacron injection molding machines, or delivered as an aftermarket product via Milacron’s ServTek business, the patented screw designs promote energy efficiency and uniform melt.

The ET screw has a patented low-shear solid/melt mixing section, which reportedly provides faster melting and better energy efficiency. The newer, and also patented, VBET has a much longer solid/melt mixing zone, which the company says significantly increases energy efficiency, eliminates hot spots, and produces uniform melt. Milacron says screw designs can be customized for the specific application to provide better mixing and melting, lower energy costs and processing productivity improvements of up to 50 percent.

Milacron noted in a release that it is taking steps to perform developmental testing on Barr screws to provide feedback for customers and apply that gained knowledge to new applications. The company’s ServTek division can also retrofit these screws into any injection molding machine.

Milacron Robert Barr

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending