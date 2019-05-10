Milacron to Exit Blow Molding Machinery

With the release on April 30 of its first-quarter earnings report, Milacron Holdings Corp. announced that it has decided to exit and divest its Uniloy blow molding machinery business within the next year. Few other details are currently available. Sales in blow molding (listed under Discontinued Operations in the first-quarter report) were approximately $90 million in 2018, down from around $95 million in 2017. The company stated, “The blow molding business has historically been difficult to forecast and has not met the profitability targets we aim to achieve. Milacron plans to close its plant in the Czech Republic that builds blow molding machines, but will keep open its other sites where those machines (and molds) are made in Ohio, Michigan, and India. It will continue blow molding aftermarket support globally. The Uniloy structural-foam machinery business remains with Milacron, integrated with its injection molding business.